Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Raised to GBX 3,800 at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,805 ($36.65).

JMAT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,194 ($41.73). 508,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,613. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, with a total value of £363.60 ($475.05). Insiders bought a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $112,512 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

