JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.
AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).
LON:AAL traded down GBX 101.50 ($1.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,153 ($41.19). 1,724,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,688. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,730.80 ($22.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,347.93.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
