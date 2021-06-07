JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,811.67 ($36.73).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 101.50 ($1.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,153 ($41.19). 1,724,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,688. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,730.80 ($22.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,347.93.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,078.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

