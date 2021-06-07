JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $504.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

