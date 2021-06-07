JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $69.39 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $145.45 million and approximately $69.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00275237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01138341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.86 or 0.99853067 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

