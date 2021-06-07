JustBet Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $13,638.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00267769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00229473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.01123169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.96 or 0.99559383 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

