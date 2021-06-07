JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.25 or 0.00047608 BTC on popular exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $80,709.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00275398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00255166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.65 or 0.01153358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.96 or 0.99850852 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

