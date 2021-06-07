KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) to Raise $864 Million in IPO

KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ) plans to raise $864 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 48,000,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, KANZHUN LIMITED generated $298 million in revenue and had a net loss of $144 million. KANZHUN LIMITED has a market cap of $5.9 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and China Renaissance acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Haitong International, FUTU and Tiger Brokers were co-managers.

KANZHUN LIMITED provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” (Note: This is an IPO of 48 million American Depositary Shares (ADS), representing 96 million Class A ordinary shares.) We are the largest online recruitment platform in China, based on average MAU in 2020, according to the CIC report. (We had 19.8 million MAU in 2020.) We connect job seekers and enterprise users (employers or Bosses) in an efficient and seamless manner mainly through our highly interactive BOSS Zhipin mobile app, which together with our other mobile apps and mini programs create a vibrant network. We are relentlessly focused on enhancing user experience by delivering an efficient, intuitive and convenient experience to them throughout the recruitment cycle. (Kanzhun Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.) BOSS Zhipin is a mobile-native product that promotes instand direct chats between Bosses and job seekers, delivers accurate matching results, and is powered by proprietary AI algorithms and big data insights. Our operating philosophy highly respects job seekers, and we are committed to empowering them by giving them more say in the recruitment process. We do not allow enterprise users to access job seekers’ resumes unless job seekers give express consent. Job seekers can also make their information selectively visible to different types of enterprise users. We believe the superior user experience we provide to individual job seekers attracts them to our platform. Enterprise users also benefit from our operating philosophy as it creates massive opportunities for them to connect with job seekers efficiently. “.

KANZHUN LIMITED was founded in 2013 and has 3388 employees. The company is located at 18/F, GrandyVic Building, Taiyanggong Middle Road Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 10-8415-0633 or on the web at https://www.zhipin.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN LIMITED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN LIMITED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.