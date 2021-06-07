Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $451,720.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.84. 194,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,792. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

