Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,394.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $84,394.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00274346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00252508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.01164023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,453.49 or 1.00111772 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

