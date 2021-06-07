Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.17 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00012395 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $296.93 million and approximately $43.17 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00046097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00279238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 131,741,304 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

