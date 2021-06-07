Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Kemper reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

