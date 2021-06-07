KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and $2.27 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,058,744,219 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

