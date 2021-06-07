KickToken Price Tops $0.0003 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,058,391,721 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

