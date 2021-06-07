Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.60

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 36630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

