King DAG Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and $66,866.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00973685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.97 or 0.09689078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049655 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

