Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,436 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.05. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

