KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $87,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. 90,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

