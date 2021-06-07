KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $164.57 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $164.57 million and $6.33 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $21.14 or 0.00062345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

