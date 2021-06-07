Klaytn (KLAY) Price Tops $1.06

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $90.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00229444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.01126407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.53 or 0.99588694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01061712 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,589,468,944 coins and its circulating supply is 2,471,081,209 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

