Kleros Market Cap Hits $90.09 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $90.09 million and $5.17 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.00597581 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

