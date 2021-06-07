Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $4,832.39 and approximately $42.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.