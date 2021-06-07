Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.07. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,139 shares trading hands.

KEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

