KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Up 1.4%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 2,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 42,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.17% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

