KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $623.81 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.79 or 0.00023207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $623.81 million and $16.28 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

