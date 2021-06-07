Kuende Reaches One Day Volume of $129,414.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $729,179.31 and approximately $129,414.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

