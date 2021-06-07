KUN Price Hits $30.46 on Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $30.46 or 0.00090260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market capitalization of $60,913.40 and $2,482.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00242994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.01137405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.20 or 0.99839584 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars.

