Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $180,084.21 and approximately $42.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00275742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.00242879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.01146326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.77 or 1.00411400 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,681 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

