L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Sells $326,500,000.00 in Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LB traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.14. 3,196,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,870. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.