Laboratory Co. of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 12,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the average daily volume of 629 call options.

Shares of LH traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.06. 898,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,802. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

