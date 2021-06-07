LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $705,139.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $705,139.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00272983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.01147095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.17 or 0.99901131 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

