Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Hits New 12-Month High at $193.82

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $193.48, with a volume of 3843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.46. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

