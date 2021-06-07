Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CEO Sells $306,932.86 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $34.54. 253,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.