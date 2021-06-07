Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.55

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 448686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $851.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.