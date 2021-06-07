Lead Wallet Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $276,883.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00272512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00253365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01149557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.73 or 0.99874135 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

