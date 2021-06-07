Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $156,100.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,863.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $215,020.00.

Shares of LEGH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LEGH. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

