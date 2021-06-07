Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $173,409.12 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $173,409.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,837,859.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.33. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

