Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $12,872.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 81.1% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.99 or 0.07688025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.17 or 0.01773981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00483242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00173562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.00744388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00493379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00408457 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

