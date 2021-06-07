Levere (NASDAQ:LVRAU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 124,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

