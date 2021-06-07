LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $67,996.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.52 or 0.01038496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.56 or 0.09850042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00052816 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,038,403,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,984,881 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.