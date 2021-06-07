Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 5030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

