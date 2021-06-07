LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $34,644.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00106619 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.