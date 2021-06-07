Liquity (LQTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $166,930.00

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00034387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $166,930.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00278682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00254863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.01148569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.18 or 0.98865229 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,004,190 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

