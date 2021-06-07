Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $184,968.14 and approximately $181.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,763.67 or 1.00060275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.