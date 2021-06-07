Lobstex Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $486,162.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,070,010 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

