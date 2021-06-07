Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $390.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.