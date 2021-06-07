Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 228.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 24,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $390.75. 21,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.