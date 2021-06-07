LockTrip (LOC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $134,095.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for $9.29 or 0.00028033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $138.92 million and $134,095.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

