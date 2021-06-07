Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,827.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.95 or 0.07731278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.36 or 0.01812447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00491234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.00767613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00490541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00414337 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

