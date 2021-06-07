Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,201 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx by 698.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 122,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $269.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.47.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

