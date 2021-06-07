Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

